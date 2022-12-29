Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells 3,224 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 4.0 %

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.00. 2,134,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,883. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.48.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

