Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Shares of ZVO opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06. Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.79.
Zovio Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.