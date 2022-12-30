10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 27.8 %

VCXAW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,706. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Get 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.