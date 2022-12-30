146,495 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Bought by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,360,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 177,781 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,801,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

