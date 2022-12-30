180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Update

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 21,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $110,920.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 590,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,297.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,153 shares of company stock worth $310,769. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TURN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TURN remained flat at $5.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,231. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.80. 180 Degree Capital has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

