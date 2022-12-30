27,227 Shares in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Purchased by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hawaiian at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HA. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $594,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 42,552 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Hawaiian by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 35,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 15,880 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 665.8% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 480,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 418,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Hawaiian news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,894.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,493.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,894.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,340 shares of company stock valued at $235,073 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

