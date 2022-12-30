2,980 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Acquired by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 42,856 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

