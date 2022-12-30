3,232 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after acquiring an additional 264,146 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,539,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 221,818 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,978,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

JAZZ opened at $158.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.98 and its 200 day moving average is $149.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $125.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $421,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 45,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.93, for a total transaction of $6,096,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $421,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,912 shares of company stock worth $8,349,638 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.