36,680 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 58,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,692,252. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.