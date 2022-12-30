3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $119.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.10. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

