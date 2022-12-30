46,177 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. First Command Bank owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 128.2% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,181.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 293.8% during the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 240,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 179,239 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.13. 3,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,548. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $28.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07.

