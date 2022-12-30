52,707 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $64.15. 421,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,557,628. The stock has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $152.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

