89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.04. 7,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,251,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,172,741 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,971,468.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,508,886.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 178,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

