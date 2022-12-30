89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.95 and last traded at $12.04. 7,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,251,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of 89bio from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.
89bio Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Insider Activity at 89bio
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 360,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 178,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
89bio Company Profile
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
