933 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Motive Wealth Advisors

Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 933 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $265.93 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.44 and a 200 day moving average of $257.93.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

