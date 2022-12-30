970 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Acquired by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,690. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $474.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.21 and its 200 day moving average is $273.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.