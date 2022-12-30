Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 359 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 41,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 176,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,024,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $33.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $265.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

