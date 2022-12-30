Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,099 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,099 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 472.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Synaptics from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Synaptics Price Performance

SYNA opened at $95.07 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $294.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,379,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,379,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,256.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,487 shares of company stock worth $6,513,733. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

