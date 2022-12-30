Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC raised its position in 3M by 3.1% in the second quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $120.57 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Bank of America lowered their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

