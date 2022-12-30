Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 574,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,774 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after buying an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after buying an additional 4,009,895 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

