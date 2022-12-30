Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 196.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,117 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 2,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MDT opened at $77.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

