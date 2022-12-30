Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 36.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.0 %

CB opened at $222.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $223.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $213.25 and a 200-day moving average of $198.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

