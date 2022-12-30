Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $64.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $152.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42. The company has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

