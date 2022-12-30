Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 474.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 109.8% during the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.5% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $367.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The company has a market capitalization of $348.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock valued at $178,180,584 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

