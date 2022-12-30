Aave Tops One Day Volume of $56.49 Million (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Aave token can now be purchased for $51.75 or 0.00313025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aave has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $729.38 million and $56.49 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $855.42 or 0.05169257 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.21 or 0.00460516 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,876.47 or 0.29468336 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave’s launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,093,193 tokens. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/aave. Aave’s official Twitter account is @aaveaave and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official website is aave.com. The Reddit community for Aave is https://reddit.com/r/aave_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aave

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses.Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.