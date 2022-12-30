ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0003

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 30th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $32.30 million and approximately $13,711.53 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00033286 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,582.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

