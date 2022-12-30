abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, an increase of 67.3% from the November 30th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 420 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,118. abrdn Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

