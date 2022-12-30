Ace Cash Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $50.13 Million (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Ace Cash has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ace Cash has a total market capitalization of $50.13 million and approximately $810.41 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash’s launch date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.25038572 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $816.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

