Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.04. 128,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,162,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Addentax Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Get Addentax Group alerts:

Addentax Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It operates through four segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, Property Management and Subleasing, and Epidemic Prevention Supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Addentax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addentax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.