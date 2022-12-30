Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.45

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.45 and traded as low as $7.72. Adicet Bio shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 522,376 shares traded.

ACET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Adicet Bio from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Adicet Bio Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Adicet Bio had a negative return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 93.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $25,348.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $25,348.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 9,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $209,353.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,593.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,135 shares of company stock valued at $521,259. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 28.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 40.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

