aelf (ELF) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54.58 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, aelf has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $83.29 million and approximately $54.58 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027582 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004344 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00007479 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC.

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,488,946 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

