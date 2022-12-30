Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEOXF shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Aeroports de Paris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €126.00 ($134.04) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($121.28) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded Aeroports de Paris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €125.00 ($132.98) to €134.00 ($142.55) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aeroports de Paris from €142.00 ($151.06) to €138.00 ($146.81) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of AEOXF opened at $131.50 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $154.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.21.

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

