Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.87. 8,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,664. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.69.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

