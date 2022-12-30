Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. Sells 949 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,424 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 613,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after purchasing an additional 296,769 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,288,000 after buying an additional 61,459 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $3.53 on Friday, hitting $316.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.53 and a 200-day moving average of $338.09. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $465.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

