Alaska Permanent Capital Management Has $52.92 Million Position in Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Rating) by 20,984.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,781,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773,214 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative ETF comprises 5.5% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Core Alternative ETF worth $52,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,416,000. Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,166,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 70,107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Alternative ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 118,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 24,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.
Core Alternative ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
CCOR stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. Core Alternative ETF has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.
