Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Up to $8.81

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.81, but opened at $9.45. Alector shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Alector Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $763.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 49.19% and a negative net margin of 102.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,003,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 178,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 12.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,931,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,517,000 after buying an additional 650,187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alector by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,426,000 after buying an additional 44,498 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alector by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,748,000 after acquiring an additional 44,511 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Alector by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,914,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,770,000 after acquiring an additional 78,243 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

