Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.86-$9.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE ARE opened at $145.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 343,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,215,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

