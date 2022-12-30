Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Trading Up 0.3%

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 27,709 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 19,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 13.73% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

