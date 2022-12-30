Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd decreased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,110,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 88,665 shares during the quarter. Allegion accounts for approximately 2.8% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 1.26% of Allegion worth $99,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,758,000 after buying an additional 676,606 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,707,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,459,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,144,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,694,000 after buying an additional 890,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

Allegion Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.44. 496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,550. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

