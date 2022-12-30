Alpha Finance Lab Market Cap Reaches $70.38 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $70.38 million and $677,888.42 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.10 or 0.01495455 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008175 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00017651 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037929 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.78 or 0.01722616 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

