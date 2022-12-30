ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.19

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.19 and traded as low as $23.48. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $23.48, with a volume of 2,497 shares changing hands.
ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.18.
