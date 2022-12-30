American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 596.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in American Express by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,508 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $147.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $110.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.10.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

