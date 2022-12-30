American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,871 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,369. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

