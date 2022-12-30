American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,980 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 701.0% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 596.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.10. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $199.55.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays lowered their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

