Analysts Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT at $184.80

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.80.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Five Below to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Five Below Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after buying an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,482,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 4.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after acquiring an additional 97,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after acquiring an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter.

FIVE opened at $177.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.60.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

