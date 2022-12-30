Analysts Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT at $184.80

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.80.
FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Five Below to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total value of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $701,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $1,276,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below
Five Below Trading Up 0.5 %
FIVE opened at $177.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.60.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Five Below (FIVE)
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.