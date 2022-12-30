Analysts Set Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) PT at $9.25

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKLA. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,984,698.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,222.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,256,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,522,555 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Nikola Stock Up 5.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 18,888.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 511,886 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 146.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 30,743 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 58.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after buying an additional 555,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 159.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Nikola has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $11.87.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. Equities analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

