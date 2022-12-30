Analysts Set Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Target Price at GBX 298

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 298 ($3.60).

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesco to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.22) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 270 ($3.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($3.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Tesco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ken Murphy bought 24,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,678.08 ($59,954.24). In related news, insider Ken Murphy purchased 24,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £49,678.08 ($59,954.24). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson purchased 12,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,991.55 ($30,161.18). Insiders have acquired 53,819 shares of company stock worth $11,439,216 over the last ninety days.

Tesco Price Performance

Tesco Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 224.30 ($2.71) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 225.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 237.92. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.35) and a one year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,869.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.83%.

Tesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.