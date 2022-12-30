Analyzing Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) & FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) and FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Sompo pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. FirstGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sompo pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Sompo has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstGroup has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sompo 0 0 0 0 N/A FirstGroup 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sompo 1.90% 3.87% 0.57% FirstGroup N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sompo $37.12 billion 0.40 $2.00 billion $1.00 21.45 FirstGroup $6.27 billion 0.14 $869.20 million N/A N/A

Sompo has higher revenue and earnings than FirstGroup.

Summary

Sompo beats FirstGroup on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products. The company also provides nursing care and seniors services; and customer security, health, and wellbeing support services. In addition, it offers asset management services; home remodeling services; and health support services comprising health guidance and employee assistance programs. The company was formerly known as Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sompo Holdings, Inc. in October 2016. Sompo Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos. FirstGroup plc was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

