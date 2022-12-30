Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires 7,108 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,179 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,749,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 356.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $28.31.

