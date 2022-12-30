Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,625 Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,227,000. Chico Wealth RIA lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 143,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $268,000.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DFIP opened at $41.23 on Friday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.