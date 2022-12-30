Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys 780 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 701,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,868,000 after acquiring an additional 375,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,892,000 after acquiring an additional 340,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $135.97 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

